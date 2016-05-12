BRIEF-Twitter co-founder Christopher Isaac Stone returns to Twitter-blog
May 12 Gamehost Inc
* Total operating revenues for quarter were down $1.7 million or 8.6% to $18.1 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.17
* "board of directors have determined that a reduction in corporation's monthly dividend is prudent"
* Board approved a 21.6% reduction to current annualized dividend rate of $0.8796 (cdn$) per common share
* Going forward annualized rate of $0.6900 (cdn$) per common share will be effective beginning june 2016
* "going forward, corporation expects to maintain a more conservative payout ratio"
* Gamehost announces first quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 16 Fidelity Investments portfolio manager Adam Kutas, a frontier markets specialist since a trip to Hungary more than three decades ago, has scored big on shares of Olympic Industries, a Bangladeshi cookie maker, up some 620 percent since 2012 for his Frontier Emerging Markets Fund.