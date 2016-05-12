BRIEF-Twitter co-founder Christopher Isaac Stone returns to Twitter-blog
* Twitter co-founder Christopher Isaac Stone returns to Twitter-blog
May 12 BMTC Group Inc
* BMTC Group Inc qtrly same store revenues grew by 1.70%
* For quarter ended march 31st, 2016 , company's revenues increased by $5,663,000 to $154,943,000
* Bmtc group inc qtrly basic loss per share $0.02
* Bmtc group inc. Announces financial results for its quarter ended march 31st, 2016
NEW YORK, May 16 Fidelity Investments portfolio manager Adam Kutas, a frontier markets specialist since a trip to Hungary more than three decades ago, has scored big on shares of Olympic Industries, a Bangladeshi cookie maker, up some 620 percent since 2012 for his Frontier Emerging Markets Fund.