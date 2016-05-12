BRIEF-Twitter co-founder Christopher Isaac Stone returns to Twitter-blog
* Twitter co-founder Christopher Isaac Stone returns to Twitter-blog
May 12 Twin Butte Energy Ltd
* Qtrly loss per share$0.08
* "focused on moving strategic alternatives process forward"
* Produced an average of 13,944 boe/d, 88% liquids in quarter
* "there is uncertainty surrounding company's ability to continue as a going concern"
* Twin butte energy announces first quarter financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Twitter co-founder Christopher Isaac Stone returns to Twitter-blog
NEW YORK, May 16 Fidelity Investments portfolio manager Adam Kutas, a frontier markets specialist since a trip to Hungary more than three decades ago, has scored big on shares of Olympic Industries, a Bangladeshi cookie maker, up some 620 percent since 2012 for his Frontier Emerging Markets Fund.