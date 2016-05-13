May 12 Taseko Mines Ltd
* Says q1 results were impacted by lower copper grades,
which were forecasted in gibraltar's 2016 operating budget
* Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.08
* Says copper production in q1 of 2016 was 28.8 million
pounds, lower than q4 of 2015
* Says average head grade in 2016 is expected to be lower
than 2015 but have a similar profile
* Qtrly revenues c$58.2 million versus c$55.1 million
* Says gibraltar's copper production for year is expected to
be in range of 130 to 140 million pounds
* Taseko reports first quarter 2016 results
