May 13 Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd
* Appoints of Aleksandra Owad as its chief financial officer
* Board of directors also approved granting of 33,700,000
share options to officers and directors of company effective
May 12, 2016
* Kristin Obreiter, co's previous interim CFO, stepped down
effective May 10, 2016 for personal reasons
* Share options were granted under share option plan at a
price of $0.10 per share
* Canadian Overseas Petroleum appoints CFO, grants stock
options to officers and directors, and reports Q1 2016 results
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
)