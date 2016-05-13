May 13 Exco Resources Inc :
* Says will retain a financial advisor(s) to assist in
exploration of strategic and financial alternatives
* Will evaluate alternatives such as exchanges of existing
indebtedness for stock renegotiation/repurchase of existing
indebtedness
* Says has retained Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, LLP as
its legal advisor
* Will evaluate alternatives such as issuance of equity,
divestitures of assets, issuance of additional indebtedness
* To evaluate alternatives such as in court and/or out of
court restructurings, restructuring of gathering,
transportation, other contracts
* Exco Resources Inc Announces the formation of special
committee of directors to explore strategic alternatives
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)