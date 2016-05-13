May 13 Exco Resources Inc :

* Says will retain a financial advisor(s) to assist in exploration of strategic and financial alternatives

* Will evaluate alternatives such as exchanges of existing indebtedness for stock renegotiation/repurchase of existing indebtedness

* Says has retained Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, LLP as its legal advisor

* Will evaluate alternatives such as issuance of equity, divestitures of assets, issuance of additional indebtedness

* To evaluate alternatives such as in court and/or out of court restructurings, restructuring of gathering, transportation, other contracts

* Exco Resources Inc Announces the formation of special committee of directors to explore strategic alternatives