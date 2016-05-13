May 13 Concordia Healthcare Corp :
* Reaffirms 2016 guidance 2 of $1,020 million to $1,060
million in revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $610 million to $640
million
* Concordia healthcare corp says q1 2016 revenue of $228.5
million , an increase of 19 per cent over q4 of 2015
* To buy global rights to four generic products, for
treatment of anemia, depression and urticaria, for a £21 million
initial payment
* Up to £7 million in subsequent earn-out payments included
in deal
* Concordia healthcare corp qtrly loss per share from
continuing operations $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.40, revenue view $226.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Concordia healthcare corp qtrly adjusted earnings per
share $1.35
* Concordia healthcare announces first quarter 2016 results
and acquisition of four products with global rights
