May 13 Interoil Corp :
* Qtrly diluted loss per share $0.34
* Reduced its expected 2016 expenditure guidance to a range
of $155 million to $170 million
* Says during a visit to Papua New Guinea in mid-april,
total indicated that Papua LNG project remained a top priority
for company
* Says construction planned to start in 2018, creating with
it about 10,000 jobs
* Says "advancing development of elk-antelope fields"
* Interoil corp qtrly total revenues $921,000 versus $11.7
million in q4
* Says "interoil is poised to benefit from development of
papua lng project"
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Interoil announces q1 2016 results
