May 13 J C Penney Company Inc
* For q1, gross margin was 36.2 % of sales.
* 2016 comparable store sales expected to increase 3 % to 4
%
* Q1 was clearly challenging from a sales perspective.
* For q1, gross margin was 36.2 % of sales
* "maintaining our annual comp guidance of 3 % to 4 % as a
result of positive nature of our recent sales trends"
* 2016 gross margin now, expected to increase 10 to 30 basis
points
* Gross margin was impacted by additional markdowns due to
unseasonable weather, partially offset by an improvement in our
clearance selling margin
* "lowering our full year gross margin guidance to a 10 to
30 basis points increase for year"
* J c penney company inc sees 2016 adjusted earnings per
share expected to be positive
* Lowering full year gross margin guidance reflecting
rollout of appliances and rapid growth of online business
* J c penney company inc sees 2016 free cash flow to improve
versus 2015
* 2016 free cash flow: expected to improve versus 2015.
* Fy earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* J c penney company inc sees turnaround remains on track
* Comparable sales were down 0.4 % for q1.
* Qtrly total net sales $ 2,811 million versus $ 2,857
million
* Q1 revenue view $2.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.32
* Jcpenney reports a 63 percent increase in ebitda to $176
million and reaffirms full year ebitda guidance of $1 billion
* Q1 loss per share $0.22
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)