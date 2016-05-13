May 13 Timbercreek Mortgage Investment Corp
* Received interim order from Ontario Superior Court of
Justice with respect to combination of TMIC and TSMIC
* Order authorizes each of TMIC and TSMIC to call and hold
special meeting of shareholders to consider arrangement
* Combined entity would be named Timbercreek Financial Corp.
* Timbercreek Financial is targeting an EPS of about $0.72
on a stabilized basis over next 12 months
* Targeted increase in EPS will be primarily achieved
through savings in management fees and operational costs
* Timbercreek MIC and Timbercreek Senior MIC provide update
on previously announced merger
