May 13 Alta Mesa Holdings Lp
* Production for q2 of 2016 is expected to average between
19,000 to 21,000 boe per day
* Continues to evaluate liability management options and may
in future engage in negotiations with holders of its senior
notes
* Net loss for q1 of 2016 was $24.2 million, compared to a
net loss of $109.2 million
* During q1, production from several wells was curtailed or
shut-in while awaiting connection to midstream infrastructure
* Estimates impact of limitations during q1 was 15% to 20%
of company's total production
* Production volumes for q1 of 2016 totaled about 1,670 mboe
compared to 1,700 mboe in q1 of 2015
* Anticipates that borrowing base for its credit facility
will be reaffirmed at its current level of $300 million
* Alta mesa announces first quarter 2016 financial results
and operational update
* Q1 revenue $38 million versus $60.4 million
