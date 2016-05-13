May 13 Mylan NV
* Mylan to acquire Renaissance's leading topicals-focused
specialty and generics business
* Mylan NV says deal valued at for $950 million
* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to
Mylan's adjusted diluted earnings per share upon closing
* Acquiring business on a cash-free, debt-free basis
* Expects to finance transaction using a combination of cash
on hand and available borrowings under existing credit
facilities
* Will also pay additional contingent payments of up to $50
million, subject to customary adjustments
* See no impact to leverage ratio of 3.8x debt-to-adjusted
EBITDA we anticipated following closing of meda transaction
* Acquisition was accounted for in anticipated capital
structure and does not require any additional financing
