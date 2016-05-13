May 13 Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc
* Announces proposed share consolidation and $1 million
non-brokered private placement
* To consolidate issued and outstanding common shares on
basis of one share for every two shares issued and outstanding
* If share consolidation is approved, will have 16.2 million
common shares, compared to 32.5 million shares currently
outstanding
* Non-Brokered private by issuing maximum of 15 million
units for $0.05/unit, 5 million "flow-through" shares for $0.05
per share
* Brokered private placement
