May 13 FCF Capital Inc
* FCF Capital Inc signs purchase agreement to acquire a
majority interest in Dominion Lending Centres
* Deal for $74 million
* Deal to acquire a 60 pct majority interest in dominion
lending centres group of companies
* Deal consideration to be satisfied by issuance of 71.4
million class a shares at $0.175 per FCF share and a cash
payment of $61.5 million
* Cash portion of purchase price will be funded by fcf's
cash on hand, net proceeds from previous offering of
subscription receipts
* Cash portion of purchase price to also be funded by FCF's
$20 million demand loan facility provided by bridging finance
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)