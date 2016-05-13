May 13 Morneau Shepell Inc
* Debentures will be offered at a price of $1,000 per
debenture by way of short form prospectus in each of provinces
of canada
* Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 4.75% per
annum, payable semi-annually on june 30 and dec 31 each year
* Debentures will mature on june 30, 2021 and may be
redeemed by co , in certain circumstances, on or after june 30,
2019
* Morneau shepell inc. Announces $75 million bought deal
offering of 4.75% convertible debentures and the redemption of
outstanding 5.75% convertible debentures
