May 13 Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Continue to expect initiation of first clinical trial for jde-003 in treatment of corneal repair by end of year

* Targeting top-line data from phase 1b / 2a trials of egp-437 in macular edema and cataract surgery by end of q2

* Net loss for q1 of 2016 was $2.442 million versus net loss of $11.028 million

* Eyegate pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update