Chemical groups Huntsman, Clariant announce merger deal
ZURICH, May 22 U.S.-based Huntsman Corp and Switzerland's Clariant AG said on Monday they are combining to create a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion.
May 13 Hyduke Energy Services Inc
* Hyduke announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Tesla CEO Musk says "excited about the Tesla autopilot software release rolling out next month" - tweet Further company coverage: