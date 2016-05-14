MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 14 MBAC Fertilizer Corp :
* Will not be in a position to file its interim consolidated financial statements for three months ended march 31, 2016
* Says expects a cease trade order will be issued by canadian securities regulators under provisions of national policy
* Currently working diligently to complete q1 filing and expects to be able to have q1 filing filed on or about june 10, 2016
* Can be no assurance that a listing on TSXV, or another exchange, will be obtained before mbac is delisted from TSX or at all
* Says scheduled delisting of common shares and warrants of company has been extended to June 10, 2016
* Extension intended to allow co additional time to complete transition of listing of its common shares to TSX venture exchange
* MBAC provides update regarding regulatory matters and recapitalization transaction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Court has granted relief requested by company in certain first day motions related to ordinary course business activities