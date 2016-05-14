BRIEF-Partner Communications Company reports qtrly EPS of NIS 0.33
* During Q1 of 2017, cellular subscriber base declined by approximately 28 thousand subscribers
May 13 Williams Companies Inc
* Williams files lawsuit seeking to prevent ETE from avoiding its obligations under merger agreement
* Says board has not changed its recommendation "for" merger agreement executed on september 28, 2015
* Lawsuit asks court to prohibit ETE from relying on any failure to close deal by current "outside date" of june 28, 2016
* Co alleges ETE has breached merger agreement through pattern of delay,obstruction designed to allow ete to avoid its contractual commitments
* Board unanimously committed to enforcing COs' rights under agreement entered on September 28, to delivering benefits of agreement to COs' stockholders
* Litigation against ETE in Delaware court of chancery seeks to unwind private offering of series a convertible preferred units
* Says Delaware court of chancery has granted Williams' motion to expedite litigation
* Says committed to mailing proxy statement, holding stockholder vote and closing transaction as soon as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 22 Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Mark Fields will leave the carmaker as part of a shake-up that includes other top executive changes, Forbes reported late on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the situation.