May 16 Terex Corp :
* Agreed with Konecranes Plc to mutually terminate business
combination agreement co entered into without payment of a fee
by either party
* To sell its material handling and port solutions business
to Konecranes for total consideration of approximately $1.3
billion
* Consideration being paid is comprised of $820 million in
cash and 19.6 million newly issued shares of konecranes
* Upon completion of deal, terex to own about 25% of
outstanding shares of konecranes and have right to nominate two
directors
* Agreement provides terex with ability to continue to
pursue discussions with Zoomlion heavy industries science &
technology co., ltd.
* Terex has right to terminate agreement on or before may
31, 2016 for a fee of $37 million if terex and zoomlion agree on
a sale of terex as a whole
