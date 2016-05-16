May 16 Digital Realty Trust Inc
* Granted equinix option to acquire facility at 114 rue
ambroise croizat in paris,associated business, for $215 million
* Will acquire a fee interest in one data center in
amsterdam and will acquire leasehold interests in other seven
data centers
* Deal price represents a multiple of approximately 13 times
anticipated full-year 2016 portfolio ebitda
* Greenhill & co., llc is serving as digital realty's
financial advisor
* Portfolio of eight facilities contains approximately
213,000 net sellable square feet and 24.4 megawatts of it load
* Granted equinix option to buy co's facility in paris
,associated business, for about $215 million , before closing
costs,prorations
* Digital realty to acquire eight premium european data
centers from equinix for $874 million
