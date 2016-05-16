May 16 Brookfield Asset Management
* On june 20, 2016, shareholders of record as of june 2,
2016 will receive one bbp unit for every 50 shares of brookfield
* Anticipated that bbp's distribution policy will be to make
quarterly cash distributions equal to $0.0625 per unit
* Bbp anticipates that its first quarterly distribution will
be paid on september 30, 2016
* "distribution amount is not expected to grow as bbp
intends to reinvest its capital"
* Announces date for spin off of brookfield business
partners
