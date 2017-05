May 16 Telus Corp

* Doug French appointed as chief financial officer, Telus

* Telus Corp says co's CFO, John Gossling is leaving Telus to seek other opportunities

* Telus corp says Gossling will be working through to end of May to ensure an effective transition of responsibilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)