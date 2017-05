May 16 One Horizon Group Inc

* Exceeded its two-year target of 15 million subscribers to grow to 17 million as of march 31, 2016.

* Revenue for 2016 Q1 totaled $609,000 as compared to $745,000 for same period year prior

* One Horizon Group Inc qtrly loss per share $0.04

* "Operations during Q1 improved to be approximately cash flow neutral"

* One Horizon reports 2016 first quarter financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)