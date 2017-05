May 16 GLG Life Tech Corp

* Revenue for three months ended march 31, 2016, was $5.5 million compared to $6.2 million in revenue for same period last year

* Continues to work with its Chinese banks on restructuring its Chinese debt in 2016

* GLG Life Tech corporation reports 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 operating loss per share c$0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)