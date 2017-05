May 16 Versar Inc

* Versar Inc announces third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Certain challenges have caused a default under certain of company's financial maintenance covenants of its loan with bank of america

* Q3 loss per share $1.34

* Q3 revenue fell 8 percent to $36.5 million