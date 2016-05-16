May 16 Williams Partners LP -
* Williams partners announces open season for Transco
Northeast Supply Enhancement project
* Initiating a binding open season from May 16 to June 9,
2016 for Northeast Supply Enhancement project
* Transco plans to place project into service for 2019/2020
winter heating season
* Expansion of pipeline to provide incremental firm natural
gas transportation capacity to demand markets in northeastern
U.S.
* Prior to commencement of open season, Williams executed
precedent agreements with subsidiaries of national grid
* Williams does not anticipate that project scope will
change based on outcome of open season
