BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
May 16 Connacher Oil And Gas Ltd :
* Connacher Oil and Gas Limited intends to file for CCAA protection and receives commitments for up to US$20 million of financing
* To seek approval to initiate sale and investment solicitation process to be conducted in conjunction with ccaa proceedings
* At this time, there are no intended changes to management team or composition of board of directors of company
* Will seek approval of appointment of Ernst & Young Inc. as monitor to oversee ccaa proceedings
* Special committee of board determined it was in best interests of company to apply for creditor protection under CCAA
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information