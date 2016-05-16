May 16 Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc Says
Continues To Expect Full
* Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc says recorded total net
product sales of $35.7 million in q1 of 2016
* Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc says expect research and
development expenses to decrease slightly in 2016 as compared to
2015
* Year 2016 global net product sales to be between $130
million and $150 million
* Year 2016 global net product sales of juxtapid to be
between $90 million and $100 million
* Year 2016 global net product sales of myalept to be
between $40 million and $50 million
* Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc says s currently analyzing
all areas of investment and resources with a goal of reducing
2016 expenses
* Aegerion Pharmaceuticals announces first quarter 2016
financial results
* Q1 gaap loss per share $2.22
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.58 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $1.72
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)