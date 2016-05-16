May 16 Mimecast Ltd
* Mimecast Ltd says qtrly revenue on a constant currency
basis increased 29% compared to q4 of 2015
* Revenue for Q4 of 2016 was $36.9 million, an increase of
20% compared to $30.7 million of revenue recognized in q4 of
2015
* Mimecast Ltd says added 1,800 net new customers in q4 of
2016
* For FY 2017, expect constant currency revenue growth to be
between 22% and 26% and revenue to be between $170.2 million to
$175.9 million
* For Q1 of 2017, expect constant currency revenue growth to
be between 24% and 26% and revenue to be between $39.5 million
to $39.9 million
* Mimecast announces fourth quarter and full year 2016
financial results
