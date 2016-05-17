BRIEF-Staffing 360 solutions Q1 revenue fell 5.7 pct to $40.7 mln
* Expects sales to begin accelerating throughout rest of 2017
May 16 Astea International Inc
* Astea reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.23
* Q1 revenue $5.3 million versus $5.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Expects sales to begin accelerating throughout rest of 2017
May 17 Target Corp reported a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable sales on Wednesday, as sales picked up in March after a slow start to the quarter.