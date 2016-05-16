May 16 First Capital Realty Inc
* First Capital Realty Inc says to sell 4.7 million common
shares on a bought deal basis at a price of $21.10 per share
* Expectation of low to mid single digit growth in OFFO per
share for full 2016 year remains intact
* Net proceeds from offering will be used to fund purchase
of a recently completed acquisition
* Net proceeds from offering will also be used to satisfy
company's share of purchase of anticipated near-term
acquisitions
* First capital realty announces $100 million equity
offering
