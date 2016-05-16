May 16 Spin Master
* Offering includes a treasury offering of 2,450,000
subordinate voting shares by company for gross proceeds of
approximately c$65 million
* Spin master corp says sale on a "bought deal" basis of 4.9
million subordinate voting shares of company at c$26.60 per
subordinate voting
* Offering also includes secondary offering of 2.45 million
subordinate voting shares by founders for gross proceeds of
approximately c$65 million
* Spin master corp says will use net proceeds of treasury
offering to reduce indebtedness under its revolving credit
facility
* Spin master announces c$130 million equity financing and
secondary offering
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)