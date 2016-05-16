May 16 Welltower Inc
* Closed approximate $3.7 billion unsecured credit facility
consisting of $3.0 billion revolving line of credit, $500
million term loan, cad 250 million term loan
* New facility replaces company's existing credit facility
of approximately $3.2 billion.
* Revolving facility matures may 13, 2020, and can be
extended for two successive terms of six months each at
company's option
* Has an option to upsize revolving facility and usd loan by
up to an additional $1.0 billion, in aggregate
* Has an option to upsize cad loan by up to an additional
cad 250 million
* Facility also allows company to borrow up to $1.0 billion
in alternate currencies.
