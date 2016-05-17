May 16 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Expects to make Canadian required filings on or before June 10, 2016.

* Advised by Autorité des marchés financiers that management cease trade order will be dated and published on May 17 , 2016

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals provides update regarding regulatory matters