* Dissolving pulp market outlook for 2016 will continue to be positive

* Says management continues to focus on cost reductions, production and power generation to improve margins at fsc mill

* Says expects consistent Viscose Staple Fibre ("VSF") and dissolving pulp pricing through Q2 of 2016

* Says collective agreements with unionized employees at FSC mill expired on April 30, 2016

* Bargaining negotiations with unionized employees at FSC mill are ongoing with an expected new agreement to be signed during Q2 of 2016

