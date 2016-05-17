BRIEF-Staffing 360 solutions Q1 revenue fell 5.7 pct to $40.7 mln
* Expects sales to begin accelerating throughout rest of 2017
May 16 Tesla Exploration Ltd
* Qtrly loss per basic share $1.11
* Delays of significant projects in Africa and UK have worsened company's outlook for 2016
* Says continues to face many challenges in its attempt to maintain its operations and improve its financial stability
* Visibility into near term demand is limited and Tesla continues to seek ways to reduce costs & increase flexibility from its lender
* Continues to report as going concern, contemplating assets to be realized, liabilities discharged in normal course of business as they come due
* Tesla reports 2016 first quarter results and provides update on credit facilities and going concern
* Q1 revenue fell 32 percent to c$17.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Expects sales to begin accelerating throughout rest of 2017
May 17 Target Corp reported a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable sales on Wednesday, as sales picked up in March after a slow start to the quarter.