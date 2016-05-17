BRIEF-Digital Power says Q1 revenue fell 5 pct to $1.63 mln
* Digital Power says anticipated net income may not match co's growth in gross revenues, may continue to experience losses through 2017, 2018 - SEC filing
May 17 Avcorp Industries Inc
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04
* Avcorp announces 2016 first quarter financial results
* Q1 revenue c$35.35 million versus c$15.66 million
* Egalet Corp says ARYMO ER data published in journal of opioid management and american journal of drug and alcohol abuse