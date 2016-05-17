May 17 Recon Technology Ltd

* Q3 net loss to shareholders was rmb 9.6 million ( $1.5 million ), or rmb 1.66 ($0.26) per diluted share

* Qtrly adjusted net loss attributable to recon $0.18 per diluted share

* Recon technology, ltd. Reports fiscal year 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 revenue fell 77.3 percent to rmb 4.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)