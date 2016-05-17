May 17 Atlas Resource Partners Lp

* Average net daily production for q1 was 237.0 million cubic feet equivalents per day versus 270.8 mmcfed

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.09

* Qtrly total revenues $103.2 million versus $243.6 million

* Atlas resource partners, l.p. Reports operating and financial results for the first quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)