May 17 Rada Electronic Industries Ltd :

* Qtrly revenues totaled $3.8 million, a 35% decrease compared with revenues of $5.9 million in q4 of 2014

* Rada electronic industries announces full year 2015 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 878)