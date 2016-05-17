BRIEF-Digital Power says Q1 revenue fell 5 pct to $1.63 mln
* Digital Power says anticipated net income may not match co's growth in gross revenues, may continue to experience losses through 2017, 2018 - SEC filing
May 17 Rada Electronic Industries Ltd :
* Qtrly revenues totaled $3.8 million, a 35% decrease compared with revenues of $5.9 million in q4 of 2014
* Rada electronic industries announces full year 2015 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 878)
* Digital Power says anticipated net income may not match co's growth in gross revenues, may continue to experience losses through 2017, 2018 - SEC filing
* Egalet Corp says ARYMO ER data published in journal of opioid management and american journal of drug and alcohol abuse