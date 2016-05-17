BRIEF-Target says Q1 same store sales fell 1.3 percent
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.22 from continuing operations
May 17 Bone Therapeutics SA :
* Announces further positive efficacy in ALLOB Phase I/IIA delayed-union fracture trial
* Seven out of eight patients met primary endpoints Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.22 from continuing operations
* Vale to suspend output at Canadian nickel mine (Adds quotes, updates prices, changes dateline from SYDNEY)