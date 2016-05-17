BRIEF-Ituran Location and Control Q1 earnings per share $0.62
* Ituran Location And Control Ltd. presents record results for the first quarter 2017
May 17 Home Depot Inc
* The Home Depot announces first quarter results; raises fiscal year 2016 guidance
* Q1 earnings per share $1.44
* Q1 sales $22.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $22.39 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $6.27
* Sees FY 2016 sales up about 6.3 percent
* Comparable store sales for Q1 of fiscal 2016 were positive 6.5 percent
* Qtrly comp sales for U.S. stores were positive 7.4 percent.
* Comp sales will be up about 4.9 percent in 2016
* Qtrly raised its fiscal 2016 sales guidance
* Expects FY sales will be up approximately 6.3 percent and comp sales will be up approximately 4.9 percent
* FY2016 revenue view $88.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
