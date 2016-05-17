May 17 Home Depot Inc

* The Home Depot announces first quarter results; raises fiscal year 2016 guidance

* Q1 earnings per share $1.44

* Q1 sales $22.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $22.39 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $6.27

* Sees FY 2016 sales up about 6.3 percent

* Comparable store sales for Q1 of fiscal 2016 were positive 6.5 percent

* Qtrly comp sales for U.S. stores were positive 7.4 percent.

* Comp sales will be up about 4.9 percent in 2016

* Qtrly raised its fiscal 2016 sales guidance

* Expects FY sales will be up approximately 6.3 percent and comp sales will be up approximately 4.9 percent

* FY2016 revenue view $88.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)