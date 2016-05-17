May 17 Alj Regional Holdings Inc

* Faneuil estimates its revenue for three months ending june 30, 2016 to be in range of $30.3 million to $33.5 million

* Alj regional holdings, inc. Announces earnings for the second quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 revenue $66.3 million versus $53.2 million