May 17 Harvest Natural Resources Inc :

* Petrodelta's 2016 expected average production rate is 42,965 BOPD with capital expenditures projected at $242.8 million

* Harvest natural resources announces 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.08

* Q1 loss per share $0.27