BRIEF-Photronics reports second JV with Dai Nippon Printing
* Photronics announces second joint venture with Dai Nippon Printing
May 17 Royal Nickel Corp
* Royal nickel corp qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Production from beta hunt mine in western australia during q1 2016 was 5.6 thousand ounces of gold mined
* Rnc continues to re-affirm guidance provided for beta hunt mine
* Rnc announces q1 2016 results
* Smith Micro Software Inc - offering 2.1 million shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share at a price of $1.05 per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qruBLG) Further company coverage: