BRIEF-Photronics reports second JV with Dai Nippon Printing
* Photronics announces second joint venture with Dai Nippon Printing
May 17 Omeros Corp
* Entered into an amendment to its existing credit facility to provide company with an additional $20 million in unrestricted cash
* Will issue warrants to lenders, exercisable for 7 years for up to 100,602 shares of common stock at an exercise price per share of $9.94
* Expects funding will occur on may 18, 2016.
* Omeros announces debt financing transaction for $20 million in additional funds
* Smith Micro Software Inc - offering 2.1 million shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share at a price of $1.05 per share