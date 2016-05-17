BRIEF-Photronics reports second JV with Dai Nippon Printing
* Photronics announces second joint venture with Dai Nippon Printing
May 17 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Expects to begin grant-funded phase 1/2 evaluation of lymphoseek - iv in kaposi's sarcoma patients in second half of 2016
* Navidea reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $23 million to $25 million
* Q1 revenue $4.7 million versus $2.1 million
* Smith Micro Software Inc - offering 2.1 million shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share at a price of $1.05 per share