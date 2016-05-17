May 17 Engagement Labs Inc

* Total revenue for q1 2016 increased by 67% to $1.3 million, compared to $800,340 in q1 2015

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Engagement labs reports q1 revenue increased 67% year over year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)