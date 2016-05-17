BRIEF-Omega Protein receives subpoena from SEC
* Says on May 12, co received a subpoena from SEC seeking documents relating to its title xi loans - sec filing
May 17 Clayton, Dubilier & Rice
* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to acquire leading North American personal care products platform
* Transaction is valued at about $415 million
* Additional terms were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Apple is the latest borrower to take advantage of strong market conditions in Europe, lining up a euro-denominated dual-tranche benchmark on Wednesday.